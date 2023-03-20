Lenten breakfasts continue March 25
ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Lenten Breakfast Series continues this week with the fifth breakfast and Lenten message. All Christians are invited.
Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 25, followed by contemporary Christian music of J.T. Sifwentes. Pastor Louis Jackson of United in Christ Church in Anderson will follow.
The program will be at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 2801 Lincoln St., and last about 90 minutes.
Questions may be sent to hamaki@comcast.net.
Legion will host cod fillet dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will have an Atlantic cod fillet dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Dinner will be hand-battered cod fillet plus two sides from macaroni and cheese, green beans or coleslaw, plus hush puppies. Cost is $10. Cherry cheesecake and peanut butter pie will be available for $3 a slice.
The dinner is open to the public. Carry-outs will be available at the post, 116 N. Washington St.
The Cool Babies Band will entertain from 8 p.m. to midnight.
