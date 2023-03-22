Shuffleboard tourney slated for March 22
CHESTERFIELD — On Wednesday, March 22, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will sponsor a shuffleboard tournament beginning at 6 p.m.
The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
AHS 1967 class to have luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘67 will meet for lunch at noon Wednesday, March 22, at Riviera Maya Mexican Grill.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
The restaurant is at 1721 E. 60th St.
Old time radio to start 12th season
FARMLAND — Tom Cherry’s Old Time Radio Show begins its 12th season at 3 p.m. March 25 at Farmland Community Center.
There will be an episode of the classic comedy, “My Friend Irma!” plus Baby Snooks and Bob and Ray, featuring the talents of Larry Beck, Wendy Carpenter, Angela Gick, Debby Girtman, Sean Orlosky, Jeff Shull and Katy Wolfe.
Tickets are $1. The community center is at 100 N. Main St.
Information: 765-468-7631.
Beaumont will host Easter egg hunt
ANDERSON — Beaumont Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will have an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25.
There will be treats, refreshments and more.
The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance with a golden egg.
Beaumont is at 1345 N. Madison Ave.
Information: 765-644-2888.
Historical society sets 2 meetings
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will have these upcoming meetings at the Museum of Madison County History.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will talk about “The History of Anderson’s Five Original Churches.”
• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Jackson will discuss “The History of Richland Township” from his “What’s in a Name” series. This is the eighth of the 15-part series, which will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public at the museum, 11 W. 11th St.
Legion will host food pantry Monday
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127w ill have a food pantry at 3 p.m. Monday, March 27. It will continue while supplies last.
The post is at 4118 Columbus Ave.
Fashion show set at UAW building
ANDERSON — Project Runway 765, a fashion show, will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Designer will be Candace Hines of “ICandyIWear.”
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $12 for priority seating and $20 for VIP seating.
The show will be at the UAW building, 2840 Madison Ave. (the corner of 29th Street and Madison).
For more information, call or text 765-405-0410.
Easter egg hunt with sorority group
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi sorority will sponsor its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Markleville Community Park.
There will be three age groups for kids up to age 10, plus pictures with the Easter Bunny.
There will be drawings for Easter baskets full of goodies.
The park is on Ind. 38, west of Markleville.
The Herald Bulletin