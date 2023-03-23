American Legion will host a dance
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will host a dance starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
DJ will be Buddy Patterson. The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
Information: Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
3 Doors Down set to play Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — 3 Doors Down will bring its Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour to Indianapolis on Friday, June 16.
Special guests will be Candlebox. The show will be at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at LiveNation.com.
Legion serving up noodles dinners
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, desserts, tea and coffee.
Open to the public. Carry-out will be available at the post, 1600 Main St.
Toy Soldier Show set for Sunday
LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Midwest Toy Soldier Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in Lafayette.
Features will be the best of the Midwest’s toy soldier dealers, covering metal and plastic, dime store, playsets and individual figures, new production and old.
The show will be at the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center, 150 Fairington Ave.
Information: Steve Connell, 734-455-0724; Rick Keller, 765-430-6289; or Rod Chapman, 740-924-2531.
