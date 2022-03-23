Beef, noodles today at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will serve up beef and noodles starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, until gone.
The menu is beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and choice of corn or green beans. Cost is $8. Dessert will be Snickers cake or chocolate poke cake for $3.
There will be bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dinner’s open to the public. Carry-outs are welcome; call in orders at 765-754-3311
Machine Gun Kelly coming to Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — Machine Gun Kelly will bring his international Mainstream Sellout Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Special guests will be Travis Barker and Willow.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Ticketmaster.com. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.
Spaghetti dinner set at Lapel post
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, plus Alfredo sauce, salad, garlic toast, dessert, coffee and tea.
Cost is $8.
The post is at 1600 Main St.
Legion food pantry for vets, military
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry for veteran and military families Monday, March 28.
It begins at 3:30 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
The post is at 4118 Columbus Ave.
