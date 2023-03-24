Bethesda to honor pastor anniversary
ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will have a pre-celebration on Friday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pastor Tenorris and First Lady Natassja Davis.
Guests will be Anderson Zion Baptist Church, Male Chorus, Bells of Joy, Pastor Horace Brooks, Evangelist Roberta Brooks, Bethesda Missionary Baptist Male Chorus and the Heavenly Five.
On Sunday, March 26, the church will continue the anniversary celebration with Pastor Carlton Turner of Greater Progressive Temple of Faith, Anderson, as guest speaker at the 10:15 a.m. service.
At 2 p.m., the celebration continues with Speaker Dr. Derek E. White from Mount Olive Baptist Church in Richmond.
