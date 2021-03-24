Beef noodles meal at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a beef-and-noodle dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Also included will be mashed potatoes, cole slaw and a roll for $7.50. Dessert will be bee sting cake and peach cobbler for $3.
Carryouts will be available.
Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m.
Free skin cancer screenings offered
ANDERSON — Dr. David L. Martin will hold free skin cancer screening examinations in his office at the St. Vincent Holy Cross Medical Arts Building, 2101 Jackson St., Suite 201, Anderson.
The screenings are offered as a free public service for skin cancer awareness.
The screenings will be held on the following days: May 4, 5, 10, 13 and 19. Call to schedule an appointment.
Community dinner at Monroe Office
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Monroe Township Trustee Office will host an April community dinner on Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the Trustee Office, 204 E. Berry St.
There will be carryout or dine-in options.
The menu will include taco salads, Mexican corn casserole and dessert catered by Elayna Cueno.
Church hosts area Good Friday service
SHIRLEY — A community Good Friday service will be held on Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at the Shirley-Wilkinson Community United Methodist Church, 309 South St., Shirley.
Ron Ferguson, pastor of Grant City Wesleyan Church, will deliver the message.
Highland ‘50+1’ reunion on Oct. 2
ANDERSON — Highland High School Class of 1970 has confirmed with LovEvents, its now “50+1” reunion will be held as scheduled on Oct. 2, 2021.
The only change to the reunion letter is the date. Everything else remains the same.
Questions, contact committee: Margaret Berry, Becky Hughes, Julia Syverson, Tina Gaul, or Charlene Hillard at 765-617-3919.
Drive-thru pie sale at East Lynn
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host a drive-thru pie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Homemade pies will be $10.
Entries for Young Artist Exhibition
MUNCIE — The fifth annual Young Artist Exhibition at Cornerstone Arts will accept submissions from Monday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 7.
Due to COVID-19, all submissions will be accepted virtually using the form found on muncieyoungartist.com.
The exhibition is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade with either 2D or 3D pieces.
