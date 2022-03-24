Community Briefs: March 24 Autism fundraiser is set for April 2
ANDERSON — A fundraiser to raise awareness about autism will be Saturday, April 2, at the former Mounds Mall.
See The Able and Not The Label will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A charity motorcycle ride gets underway with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The ride will stop at Monty’s, Halo’s, Woody’s, Pat’s Hideaway, JR’s South Park Tavern and return to the former the mall. Cost is $20.
The event will have diesels, old cars, raffles, sensory tables, music, vendors and food trucks.
Proceeds will go to Conduct Curb, an autism behavior center in Anderson.
For more information contact Kimberly Sund at 765-606-9170 or Camolover88@outlook.com.
Bentley will sing at Indy Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — Dierks Bentley’s summer leg of his “All-Night Sing-Along Party” with the Beers on Me Tour will headline Legends Day at the Indy 500 on May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Guest artists will include Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at www.dierks.com.