PHHS ‘73 to host 50-year reunion
ANDERSON — The Pendleton Heights High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at The Edge (formerly Edgewood Country Club).
More information and a registration form can be found on the Pendleton Heights High School Class of 1973 Facebook page.
Class members may also get information by emailing the following people: Diane Harrison Smith at smithdkre@gmail.com; Mike Bare at the4bares@msn.com; or Steve Wills at avstriping@gmail.com.
AHS class of ’51 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Eva’s Pancake House, 931 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
The Herald Bulletin