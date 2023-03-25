LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

PHHS ‘73 to host 50-year reunion

ANDERSON — The Pendleton Heights High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at The Edge (formerly Edgewood Country Club).

More information and a registration form can be found on the Pendleton Heights High School Class of 1973 Facebook page.

Class members may also get information by emailing the following people: Diane Harrison Smith at smithdkre@gmail.com; Mike Bare at the4bares@msn.com; or Steve Wills at avstriping@gmail.com.

AHS class of ’51 to meet for lunch

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Eva’s Pancake House, 931 Broadway.

All class members and guests are invited.

Information: John, 765-642-2316.

