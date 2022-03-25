Fundraiser features deadlifting contests
ANDERSON — White River Club will have a fundraising Lift-a-Thon starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Lift-a-Thon will have people competing in deadlifting, based on age and gender.
Registration, including signing of liability waivers and payment of a minimum $25 fee, will start at 8 a.m. Mandatory safety instructions will be from 8:45 to 9 a.m.
There is no fee for those who want to only watch competitions.
There will be vendors, including a nutrition store, martial arts company and insurance firms.
The event is sponsored by HOPE for Madison, a nonprofit networking group of business people in Madison County whose goal is Helping Other People Everyday. Event proceeds will go to Lil Miracles, a pregnancy resource group in Anderson. Those attending may bring donations of diapers or wipes.
The club is at 1545 S. Scatterfield Road. Registration will be at the club’s front doors.
Information: contact Jason Witter at the club, 765-640-8077.
The Herald Bulletin