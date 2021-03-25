Blood drive planned for April 5
CHESTERFIELD — The Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Chesterfield Community Church of God, 123 Linden Lane.
To schedule an appointment, donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter chesterfieldcommunitychurchofgod to schedule an appointment.
Pork loin meal at Lapel Legion
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a deep-fried pork loin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Farmers market opens May 7
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Artists & Farmers Market will host its grand opening on Friday, May 7.
They are currently accepting applications for vendors at director@alexandriachamber.org, call or text Nancy at 765-639-6339 or go to alexandriachamber.org.
The market will run every Friday from May 7 to Oct. 8 at Beulah Park in Alexandria.
