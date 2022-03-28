County historian to address Anderson Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting on Thursday, April 7. Jackson presents to the Lions Club on the first Thursday of each month.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $10.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Lasagna on menu at North Christian
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church will host a lasagna dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
Cost is a freewill offering. Proceeds will go towards the playground fund.