Concert Friday at Matthews church
MATTHEWS — Gold City and Avenue Trio will be in concert Friday at Epworth United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 105 W. Eighth St.
Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door, if available. Purchase tickets at matthewseumc.org/goldcity or call/text 765-667-0842.
Art shows to be up at gallery in April
PENDLETON — There will be two art shows up during April at the downtown Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119.
The 2023 Pendleton Heights Senior Art Show will be March 31 through April 20, and the 5th Congressional District High School Art Show will be April 25 through May 3.
The public is welcome to view the shows during business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the gallery, 119 W. State St.
Lenten breakfasts to finish up April 1
ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Lenten Breakfast Series will have its final 2023 breakfast and message Saturday, April 1.
All Christians are invited to meet at United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
The program begins with breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by music from Anderson’s Michele Murray and her daughter, Elizabeth Sherron.
The Rev. Dale Mendenhall with the Methodist Church will deliver the message. The free event is expected to last 90 minutes.
Questions may be sent to hamaki@comcast.net.
MLK celebration is set for Sunday
ANDERSON — The Concerned Ministers of Anderson’s 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.
The speaker will be Pastor Curtis Vance of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Indianapolis.
The public is invited to attend this observance at the church, 2124 Cedar St.
Food distribution Tuesday in Elwood
ELWOOD — Second Harvest Food Bank will have a tailgate food distribution at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Callaway Park.
Distribution will continue while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income statement required.
If you are walking up or arriving in a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Please arrive no earlier than two hours before the tailgate begins.
The park is at 902 Callaway Park Drive.
More information: CureHunger.org, CureHunger.org/app.
Social Security workshop Tuesday
ANDERSON — An educational workshop, “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Baby Boomers Need to Know to Maximize Retirement Income,” will be at 5:45 pm Tuesday, April 4, at Anderson Public Library.
Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended. Individuals may reserve space by calling Philip Lavelle at 765-374-4736.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
AHS ’65 Ladies to host April lunch
PENDLETON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies will have their monthly lunch for April at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
The gathering will be at Anita’s Kitchen, 777 E. Water St.
The group has monthly luncheons the first Wednesday of each month at different locations.
Joint Good Friday service planned
ANDERSON — A joint church Good Friday service is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. County Road 240 North.
Art museum plans Roaring ’20s party
Tickets are on sale for a Roaring ’20s party hosted by Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League on May 20 at the museum in its Historic Carnegie Library building.
Tickets are $40 and include admission, hors’ d’oeuvres from Cultured Urban Winery, and an evening of entertainment with the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra featuring Rick Vale.
Cemetery spring cleanup coming
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery will have a spring cleanup of Christmas decorations and faded fall decorations as soon as weather permits before Easter.
If you want to keep decorations, remove soon as possible.
