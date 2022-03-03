County’s historian will talk to Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at Anderson Lions Club’s meeting at noon Thursday, March 3.
Jackson presents to the Lions Club on the first Thursday of each month.
The club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for $10.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Marines to meet at Legion post
CHESTERFIELD — The Mounds Detachment Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408.
All Marines are welcome.
The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
The Chicks tickets go on sale Friday
NOBLESVILLE — Tickets go on sale Friday for The Chicks Tour, which has a date June 19 at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville.
Special guest will be Patty Griffin.
Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) have sold more than 30.5 million albums.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, on ticketmaster.com.
Church women and world prayer day
ANDERSON — Church Women United will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Salvation Army.
“World Day of Prayer” will be observed.
Salvation Army is at 1615 Meridian St.
AHS Class of ‘51 will meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Eva’s Pancake House
All class members and guests are invited. The restaurant is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Epworth UMC has its 100th concert
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church will host “Epworth Music Fest: 100th Concert Celebration” on Saturday, March 12.
This concert will feature three groups that will perform for equal amounts of time. The artists are Justified Quartet, Divinity Trio, Bryan & Yvonne Hutson.
Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the concert will be at 6 p.m.
The church is at 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews.
Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. Purchase tickets in advance at www.matthewseumc.org/musicfest or call/text 765-667-0842.
More information is available at www.matthewseumc.org.
Rangeline center sets painting class
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center will host a painting class from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
All materials are included. Cost is $30. Check out the center’s Facebook page rangelinecc for a photo of the painting.
The center’s at 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Photography show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — A photography show will be March 4-30 at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119.
First Friday is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 4, when show winners will be announced. Greg Mitchell is judge.
Awards for winners will be first, $75; second, $40; third, $30; and people’s choice, $20.
Visitors may vote for their favorite art piece for the People’s Choice award.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St. in downtown Pendleton. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors are always welcome.
Alzheimer’s support available
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group, Community Hospital Anderson, has been meeting by zoom.
The support group’s facilitator may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information and resources.
The group covers all dementias.
