Dance to benefit fire victims
ANDERSON — A fundraiser dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
All proceeds and donations will go into an account for Shannon Purcell (Selleck) and her family due to losing their home and all contents to a fire on Sunday, Feb. 21.
The Steal Justice Band will provide entertainment. Francis Simmons will play music during their breaks. A silent auction will take place.
Cost is $7 per person. Pop, water and candy will be available for purchase.
Information: Francis at 765-748-9347 or Pam at 765-437-6612.
Anderson, Muncie food tailgates set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will hold the following tailgate food distribution events this week.
• Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Volunteers are vital. Sign up today at curehunger.org/volunteer, call 765-287-8698 or email karrowood@curehunger.org.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income is required.
Most counties are now on a biweekly schedule.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Info on veterans’ services on Friday
ANDERSON — Operation Veterans Services will open at 11 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Shuffleboarding resumes at Legion
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will resume its Wednesday evening shuffleboard tournament. Games start at 6 p.m.
Artists’ spring show opens at gallery
PENDLETON — The public is invited to the Pendleton Artists Society’s First Friday event on March 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for its new spring show.
View the art and meet the artists during this event and vote for your favorite art for the People’s Choice Award.
Sandy Hall will be judge for the artwork with winners receiving $75 for first place, $40 for second, $30 for third and people’s choice $20.
The show will continue through March 31 during regular business hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays. Gallery 119 is located at 119 W. State St., downtown Pendleton.
Information: PASgallery119.org or call 765-778-0986.
