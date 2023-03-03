KISS will bring final tour to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Rock ‘n’ roll legends KISS announced the final shows of its final tour, The End of the Road Tour. The tour will end in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Among the band’s final shows will be Nov. 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
KISS Army presale will start at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, with additional presales later next week.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at livenation.com.
Paw Patrol Live! coming to Murat
INDIANAPOLIS — Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming in April to the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis for four shows.
The new production is an interactive live stage show. Audience members get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary pack members while navigating the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay.
Shows will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2.
Tickets start at $28.50 and are available at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Herald Bulletin