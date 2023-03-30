Easter egg hunt to be Saturday
ANDERSON — Eastview Church of the Nazarene will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The Easter Bunny will be there. There will be drawings for prizes; you must be present to win. Hot dogs, chips, a drink and cookies will be served.
The church is at 2552 E. County Road 200 South.
Schools’ ’59 grads set Tuesday lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Class of 1959 of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, April 4, at Anderson Grill.
All grads of AHS, HHS and MHHS, plus other local area and county schools, are welcome to attend.
More information: Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer, 765-274-1619, or contact Sue Presser or Pam Johnson.
Anderson Grill is at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Daleville to register kindergartners
DALEVILLE — Kindergarten roundup is set for Wednesday, April 12, at Daleville Elementary School.
It will be in the gymnasium. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Aug. 1.
Parents or guardians should bring their student’s birth certificate, shot records and two items proving their place of residence.
To schedule an appointment, call 765-378-0251.
Students must live in the Daleville school district or have their transfer approval from the central office.
The Herald Bulletin