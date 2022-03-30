Frankton Legion will serve dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will have a dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
There will be pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad and green beans for $9. Snickers cheesecake pie or preacher’s cake will be $3.
The Legion is open to the public. For carry-outs, call 765-754-3311.
Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the post, 116 N. Washington St.
American Legion Riders will host the event.
Oil painting class April 6 at gallery
PENDLETON — Katy Burke will teach an oil painting class at Gallery 119 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Learn to paint the scene of an outside window of an old house that looks lost and forgotten with the passage of time.
Cost is $55 and includes all supplies, or $45 if you bring your own paints and brushes.
To register, visit Gallery 119 at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or call 765-778-0986 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For online registrations, go to www.pasgallery119.org/calendar/.
Alzheimer’s group will meet April 14
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Community Education Center.
Come get acquainted with other caregivers. There will be no speaker this month.
Respite Care for loved ones will not be available this month.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome. Masks are required.
The group’s facilitator may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information and resources.
The center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
