LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Museum reception for photo exhibit

ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art will host a special reception for the 41st Annual IN-Focus photography exhibition Friday, April 1,.

The reception, part of the museum’s 1st Friday in Downtown Anderson, will be from 5 to 8 p.m.

Winners from each of the seven categories will be announced at 6:30 p.m. The exhibition will be displayed through June 4.

There were 167 pieces accepted for the show in the categories of animal/wildlife, architecture, digital manipulation, nature/scenic, open, people and photojournalism.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Trending Video