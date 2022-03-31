Museum reception for photo exhibit
ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art will host a special reception for the 41st Annual IN-Focus photography exhibition Friday, April 1,.
The reception, part of the museum’s 1st Friday in Downtown Anderson, will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
Winners from each of the seven categories will be announced at 6:30 p.m. The exhibition will be displayed through June 4.
There were 167 pieces accepted for the show in the categories of animal/wildlife, architecture, digital manipulation, nature/scenic, open, people and photojournalism.
The Herald Bulletin