Church hosts drive-in service
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church will host a Good Friday Service at noon this Friday with a drive-in parking lot.
Tune your car radio to 89.1 FM.
The church will re-open with in person services beginning Sunday (Easter Sunday).
Maundy Thursday service set at COG
ANDERSON — Maundy Thursday Services will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
On the Thursday before Good Friday and Easter, Maundy Thursday is observed. This day remembers the last supper Jesus had with his disciples. During that meal in the upper room, Jesus also washed the feet of his disciples and gave them a new commandment: “Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another” (John 13:34).
Those attending will have the opportunity to only observe or if desired, participate in the act of foot-washing. You can join in-person or online, whichever you are comfortable with doing. This is a kid-friendly service.
Yorktown plans cleanup Saturday
YORKTOWN — Yorktown Community Clean-Up Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Curbside pick-up of large items (such as furniture) will begin at 6 a.m. Anything that is considered hazardous (such as televisions, microwaves, refrigerators, etc.) will not be able to be picked up.
Hazardous items should be taken to the Field Operations Building, 2400 Russ St., Yorktown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for disposal.
Secure-Shred will also be at the Field Ops building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shredding of personal documents.
Information: Call 765-759-4003 or email ehurley@yorktownindiana.org.
‘Jeep Beach’ preview at 5’s
ANDERSON — On Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, will have karaoke with Brent Clevenger “Jeep Beach Style.”
Come out and meet some of your fellow “Jeepers” who will be headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, April 19-25 for “Jeep Beach.”
Karaoke is not limited to Jeep Club members only. Anyone can participate.
The Herald Bulletin
