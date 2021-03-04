Operation Veterans Services canceled
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Operation Veterans Services planned this Friday is canceled.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Legion to serve broasted frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out).
Open to the public, the post at 450 N. 10th St. is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Diabetes program starts at YMCA
NEW CASTLE — Learn how to live a healthier life and avoid type 2 diabetes by participating in the Diabetes Prevention Program at the Henry County YMCA. The YMCA will host a kickoff event at 6 p.m. Thursday to explain the details and logistics of the program.
The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a small group that helps people with prediabetes eat healthier, increase their physical activity and lose weight, which can delay or even prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. This program is made possible through a partnership with Henry Community Health.
The program includes: Y membership during the program (based on attendance); free sessions with a personal trainer; and free blood tests through Henry Community Health..
For information, contact director of member relations Kelsay Smith at 765-529-3804, ext. 2, or ksmith@henrycountyymca.org.
March art classes begin at Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society offers art classes this month at Gallery 119. All class sizes are limited due to COVID-19 for social distancing and masks are required.
On Sunday, Tracy Davidson will teach how to make a gemstone and sterling ring. The class is from 1 to 6 p.m. Class fee is $55 and includes all supplies and tools.
Starting March 9, 6 to 9 p.m., instructor Diane Burrell will have a series of four weekly classes where she will be covering planning and approaching your choice of landscape with a palette knife. Cost is $55, bring your own supplies. Call Gallery 119 for the supply list. Palette is available during class for $10.
Registrations may be made by visiting the gallery, 119 W. State St., or call 765-778-0986 during regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
