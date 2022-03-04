AMVETS to have breakfast Saturday
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at AMVETS Post 26.
The buffet will include biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk or juice.
The building, 939 S. Broadway St., is a smoking facility; no one under 21 is allowed.
Information: 765-778-7224.
Sign-ups beginning for adult art classesANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art is accepting registrations for spring adult art classes.
Classes are for those 16 and older. Cost for each class is $20 for museum members, $25 for nonmembers.
Classes will be:
• En Plein Air: 2 to 4 p.,m. Saturday, May 14.
• Exploring Printmaking, beginners: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19.
• Exploring Watercolors: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
• Stained Glass Mosaic Frame: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30; 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
• Stained Glass on Glass Mosaic: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
To register, visit https://www.andersonart.org/adult-classes-workshops/ or call the Anderson Museum of Art, 765-649-1248.
