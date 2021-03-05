Sessions aim to strengthen families
ANDERSON — A Strengthening Families Program will get underway on March 15 at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St.
The program is for parents and youths ages 10-14. The seven-session program runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays from March 15 through April 26.
Families will need to wear masks unless eating; temperatures will be taken, hands sanitized and surfaces wiped clean after each session.
To register by March 12 and for more information: call Shelley Ross at Intersect, 765-683-0452.
Food distribution set for Thursday
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a tailgate food distribution next Thursday, March 11, in Muncie. It will be at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Volunteers are vital to keep the Tailgates going and keep neighbors fed, a spokesperson said. Sign up at curehunger.org/volunteer, call 765-287-8698, karrowood@curehunger.org.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income is required.
More information and resources for local food pantries, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Frankton Legion plans soup dinner
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, March 10, the Frankton American Legion will have a soup dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The menu includes potato soup or chili with a grill cheese or peanut butter sandwich. Cost is $6. Dessert will be eclair cake (a graham cracker with French vanilla pudding whip cream and chocolate icing), for $3.
The dinner is open to the public. Call 765-754-3311 for carryout orders.
‘Spring’ art class at Rangeline Center
ANDERSON — The next painting class “Spring” will be held on Thursday, March 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Maximum seating is 15. Bring your mask. All supplies are provided and step-by-step instructions will be provided.
Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers; children, 13 and younger, $10 with an adult.
RSVP: 765-215-4289.
