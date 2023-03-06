Bereavement group will meet March 9
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Rob Mifflin, chaplain for Community Hospital Hospice Care, will be the guest speaker.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline. Enter through the North Entrance, Door #7, across from Highland Middle School.
Lenten breakfast continues March 11
ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Lenten Breakfast Series continues with the third breakfast and Lenten message of the 2023 season. All Christians are invited to come together for this time.
This week’s breakfast will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. After breakfast, there will be music by Garri George and Friends.
They will be followed by the Rev. Bob Preusz, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Frankton. He will share his experiences during the Lenten season.
The program lasts about 90 minutes at the church, 2000 N. Satterfield Road.
Questions to hamaki@comcast.net.
Daleville rounds up kindergarten kids
DALEVILLE — Kindergarten Round-Up at Daleville Elementary School will be April 12 in the gymnasium.
You must call for an appointment and bring a child’s birth certificate, shot records and two proofs of residency. Children must also be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Children also must live in the Daleville School District or have transfer approval from the district’s Central Office. If you live out of the district and have a child attending Daleville Schools, you still need approval from the Central Office.
To schedule an appointment, call the school at 765-378-0251.
The Herald Bulletin