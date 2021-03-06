AHS Class of ‘67 hosts luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1967 will host its next luncheon at noon on Wednesday, March 17, at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to join us. Discussion will be on the upcoming 55th year anniversary party for next year.
To keep yourself and everyone safe, wear a mask.
Friends of Mounds to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
The public is invited.
Support group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room after several months of not meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The group feels led to continue this vital ministry now with restrictions. Face masking is required and social distancing will be observed.
Dr. Glen Cox, consulting therapist with the Christian Counseling Center of Madison County, will be the special speaker.
As before, enter through the north door (Door# 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Information: 765-643-5713.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.