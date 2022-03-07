Bereavement group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Dr. Glen Cox, consulting therapist with Christian Counseling Center of Madison County, will be the guest speaker.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Enter through the north door (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School.
For more information, call the church office at 765-643-5713.
Lenten breakfast set for Saturday
LAPEL — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series will have its second breakfast and Lenten message at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in Lapel.
After breakfast, Muncie’s Rod Eiler will sing. He has performed with Common Ground and is pastor of Mount Olive Community Church.
Kyle Bloom will then deliver an inspirational message. Bloom is a professional golfer, coach and former owner of Edgewood Country Club.
All men and their families are invited to attend the event at Ford Street United Methodist Church, 925 Ford St., Lapel.
Donations will be accepted.
Friends of Mounds gather Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Kelley Phillips of Redtail Conservancy. Her topic will be, “Growing Wildlife A Home.” The public is invited.
The park is at 4306 Mounds Road.
Flynnville Train at Richmond fest
RICHMOND — Flynnville Train will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Richmond County Fest at the Wayne County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Other artists include Hannah Dasher and The Desert City Ramblers. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available at www.eventbrite.com.
The fairgrounds are at 861 Salisbury Road North.
