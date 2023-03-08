Mounds Park friends will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Nature Center of the park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Guest speaker will be Mary Doty, seasonal naturalist at the park. Her topic will be “Invasive Species.”
The public is invited.
Monthly book sale Thursday at APL
ANDERSON — Friends of the Anderson Public Library will host its monthly sale Thursday, March 9, on the third floor of the library, 111 E. 12th St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This month, all adult, teen and large print hardback and paperback fiction books are 10 cents. All children’s books are 25 cents. Nonfiction is priced as marked.
All are welcome; no library card is required to attend the sale. All proceeds benefit library programs. Cash or check only.
Sam Hunt tickets will go on sale
NOBLESVILLE — Sam Hunt has announced his “Summer on the Outskirts” tour with guests Brett Young and Lily Rose will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 28.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at SamHunt.com.
Hunt has been nominated for five Grammys and is a multiplatinum-selling, award-winning performer. His sophomore album, “Southside,” debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 on the Billboard/Country albums chart.
The Herald Bulletin
Lil’ Miracles hosts Saturday Giveaway
ANDERSON — Lil’ Miracles Giveaway & Community Resources will host a giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, inside Maple Grove Church of God Fellowship Hall,
There will be shoes, books, toys and baby equipment, plus ladies, infant and toddler clothing.
The event’s free and open to the public.
The Community Resources to join with Lil’ Miracles are Hope For Madison County, Healthy Families Indiana, Operation Love, the Christian Center, The Jane Pauley Community Health Center and The Mercy Table.
Lil’ Miracles’ next two fundraisers will be:
• The 2nd Annual Lift-A-Thon at White River Club, hosted by Hope For Madison County on March 18.
• Stronger Together! Motorcycle Benefit Ride on April 29. For more details, visit its Facebook page or call 765-606-7956.
Food distribution will be March 17
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate food distribution in Madison County at 10 a.m. March 17, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Legion to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion Post 469 will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 17.
DJ Jay Castor will provide entertainment.
The event’s open to the public at the post,116 N. Washington St.
Garden grants are offered again
ANDERSON — The Madison County Master Gardeners are offering garden grants to school and community gardens again this year, up to $250, for seeds, tools, plants and planting materials.
Grant requests are due by April 21.
For more information, call Master Gardener Kay Marcuson at 1-765-552-3637 or email kaymarcuson@yahoo.com.
The Herald Bulletin