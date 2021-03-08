Lapel Legion to serve breakfast
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, March 14.
Serving times will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $7.
