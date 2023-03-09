Lil’ Miracles hosts Saturday Giveaway
ANDERSON — Lil’ Miracles Giveaway and community resources will host a giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, inside Maple Grove Church of God Fellowship Hall.
There will be shoes, books, toys and baby equipment, plus ladies, infant and toddler clothing.
The event’s free and open to the public.
The community resources to join with Lil’ Miracles are Hope For Madison County, Healthy Families Indiana, Operation Love, the Christian Center, The Jane Pauley Community Health Center and The Mercy Table.
Lil’ Miracles’ next two fundraisers will be:
• The 2nd Annual Lift-A-Thon at White River Club, hosted by Hope For Madison County on March 18.
• Stronger Together! Motorcycle Benefit Ride on April 29. For more details, visit its Facebook page or call 765-606-7956.
Alex-Monroe HS ’63 class to lunch
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of ‘63 will have lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Chile Poblanos.
All classmates are welcome.
The restaurant is at 2205 S Park Ave.
Food distribution will be March 17
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate food distribution in Madison County at 10 a.m. March 17, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Legion to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion Post 469 will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 17.
DJ Jay Castor will provide entertainment.
The event’s open to the public at the post,116 N. Washington St.
Five and Dime opens at Westvale
ANDERSON — The Mercy Table Five and Dime will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Westvale Manor Apartments.
At noon, Matt & Connie Cookman will promote their “50 State Prison” tour with live music.
A hot meal will be served while supplies last.
Bring your own bags and receive a $10 credit.
Information at www.themercytable.net. More information: Jenn Beaumont at 915-321-0674 or themercytable.in@gmail.com.
Westvale Manor is at 2219 Fulton St.
Grants for gardens are offered again
ANDERSON — The Madison County Master Gardeners are offering garden grants to school and community gardens again this year, up to $250, for seeds, tools, plants and planting materials.
Grant requests are due by April 21.
For more information, call Master Gardener Kay Marcuson at 1-765-552-3637 or email kaymarcuson@yahoo.com.
Fundraiser walk to prevent suicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is now open for the 2023 Indianapolis Out of the Darkness Walk, which will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at Military Park.
The walk is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Check-in time is 12:30 p.m., with the honor bead ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Opening ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m., and walk start time will be 3 p.m.
Go to afsp.org/indianapolis to register for free.
Military Park is at 601 W. New York St.
