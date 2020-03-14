LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Tenderloin on menu at Frankton church

FRANKTON — First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Sigler streets, Frankton, will host a hand-breaded tenderloin dinner on Saturday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., in The Factory.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 13.

There will be homemade and diabetic desserts. Carry-out will be available.

Thirty percent of the proceeds will go to mission projects.

Legion to host community meal

MIDDLETOWN — The American Legion Post 216 will have a community all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost is $7.

The post is at 450 N. 10th St. The event is open to the public, as the legion is family friendly, and a non-smoking venue.

AHS Class of ’49 to meet Wednesday

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’49 will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Family members or friends are invited to attend.

Music collectors to gather in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The 285th of a series of the Indianapolis Music Collectors’ Conventions will be held Sunday, March 22, at the LaQuinta Inn, 5120 Victory Drive, Indianapolis.

The convention, which is a music show and sale, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

