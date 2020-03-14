Tenderloin on menu at Frankton church
FRANKTON — First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Sigler streets, Frankton, will host a hand-breaded tenderloin dinner on Saturday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., in The Factory.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 13.
There will be homemade and diabetic desserts. Carry-out will be available.
Thirty percent of the proceeds will go to mission projects.
Legion to host community meal
MIDDLETOWN — The American Legion Post 216 will have a community all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $7.
The post is at 450 N. 10th St. The event is open to the public, as the legion is family friendly, and a non-smoking venue.
AHS Class of ’49 to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’49 will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Family members or friends are invited to attend.
Music collectors to gather in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The 285th of a series of the Indianapolis Music Collectors’ Conventions will be held Sunday, March 22, at the LaQuinta Inn, 5120 Victory Drive, Indianapolis.
The convention, which is a music show and sale, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
