Discussion on ID theft protection
ANDERSON — Axton Betz Hamilton will speak about identity theft and also sign her book, “The Less They Know About Us,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The book is about a mystery that occurred near Anderson.
Betz Hamilton is a nationwide speaker on identity theft. Her book is a current nominee for the Mystery Writers of America 2020 Edgar Award. She has a master’s degree in consumer sciences and retailing and a doctorate in human development and family studies. She teaches at South Dakota State University.
This event is sponsored by One Nation Indivisible Madison County and Anderson Public Library. Light refreshments will be served.
Sugar Fork cancels 2 events
ANDERSON — With caution regarding recent public health concerns, Sugar Fork Crossing will cancel its Down Home at Sugar Fork on Thursday with The Rockbottom Boys.
The Planning for the Long Term event that was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, is also canceled.
Both will be rescheduled, a spokesman said.
Information: 765-233-9360.
Meal, program for all veterans
ANDERSON — The Anderson Church of the Brethren will welcome all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area with a free meal and program at 6 p.m. Friday.
This monthly meal and program for veterans and their families is held on the second Friday of the month except July and January. The March meal will be beef stew, vegetables, salads and desserts. A program will follow.
The church is at 711 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter by the back door on the south side of the building.
Information and RSVP: 765-649-9231 or email Acoboffice@aol.com or donnellbarb@yahoo.com.
Class of 1960 to meet at Blaze
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Blaze Bar and Grill located at Championship Lanes.
AHS Class of 1967 luncheon planned
ANDERSON — The next Anderson High School Class of ’67 luncheon will be at noon Wednesday at the new Riveria Maya Mexican Grill, 1721 E. 60th St.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
Purdue game watch at Grandview
ANDERSON — Join local Purdue Boilermakers from the Purdue Club of Madison County for their game watch for the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at the Curve at Grandview.
The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Boilermakers will play against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Mounds’ Friends to meet on Thursday
ANDERSON — Friends of the Mounds monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mounds State Park’s Nature Center.
Local residents are invited to come to the monthly meeting to find out about what is going on in the state park in the upcoming months.
Cemetery to begin spring cleanup
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery has announced details for spring cleanup.
All holiday decorations, grave blankets, faded fall, spring and summer arrangements, ragged saddles and any personal items must be removed by March 15 for a complete cleanup.
All remaining items will be removed by cemetery crew as weather permits. Cemetery will not be responsible for decorations left when clean up begins. Reminder: No glass containers or tin cans allowed, one shepherd’s hook per monument.
Easter decorations will be allowed beginning April 5.
