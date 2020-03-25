No fish dinners at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — Due to the executive order from the Indiana governor, the Madison County Shrine Club will not be hosting its Friday fish dinner.
City’s kart races move to September
ANDERSON — The Anderson Sertoma Club and Southern Indiana Racing Association Inc. (SIRA) released a joint statement in announcing the postponement of the 26th annual Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix.
This race was to be held in downtown Anderson on Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26. This race was the opening event of the 2020 SIRA Championship Series.
Ultimately, the groups are abiding by the current COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, and also federal guidelines for the protection of all.
“The race will be pushed to late summer which is already crowded karting calendar, but the reschedule dates are very limited. The rescheduled race date will be Sept. 12-13, same location,” said Terry Riggins, president of Anderson Sertoma Club.
JAM Printing stops walk-in sales
ANDERSON — JAM Printing, 1200 Meridian St., has closed its walk-in/retail service at this time due to the coronavirus restrictions.
The store is still operational for its business customers. Any business that has an account may call, email or fax an order to the store, or place an order online. The Service Department is also available to keep Canon copiers and office equipment up and running.
They will deliver free of charge within the local trading area.
At this time they are not accepting orders that will be paid for at the time of delivery. All orders must be placed by an account holder.
More information: 765-649-9292.
