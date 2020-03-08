Genealogy DNA kits workshop at library
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend a free Genealogy DNA Kits Workshop on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Miami Room.
Presenters from the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group will explore basic genetic genealogy, ancestry DNA kits, and discuss DNA case studies.
This workshop will have three one-hour sessions focusing on each topic. Light refreshments will be served. This class is open to all adults.
Registration is required.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Free tacos for first responders
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing invites local first responders to a free Taco Tuesday themed lunch prepared by its professional chef and her culinary team on Tuesday, March 17.
First responders can come and go or come in and dine between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
A Sugar Fork representative said it's their way of thanking first responders for all that they do.
This is limited to the first 30 to stop by.
Information: 765-730-2334.
Community Hospital hosts fundraiser
ANDERSON — Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun) will be at the Community Hospital Anderson Mezzanine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12-13.
The Auxiliary is sponsoring the fundraiser at the hospital, 1515 N Madison Ave.
