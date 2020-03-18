Sack lunches for those in need
ANDERSON — On Wednesdays – March 18, March 25 and April 1 – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Anderson First Church of the Nazarene will provide sack lunches to those in need.
There will be 500 each Wednesday. Recipients should pull up at the overhang at the church at the corner of 23rd and Meridian streets. It will be used as a drive-thru.
Kindergarten Round-up moved
DALEVILLE — Kindergarten Round-up will now be held on Wednesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Parents should bring their child/children’s birth certificate, immunization records, two proofs of residency. The child must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2020, and must live in the Daleville Community Schools district or have a transfer approval.
Minnetrista cancels selected activities
MUNCIE — Minnetrista has canceled its March Farmers Market scheduled for March 21, its Family Adventure Day Spring Celebration, scheduled for March 25, and “The Drawing” Film Showing and Talkback scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
“Animationland, Oakhurst Experience,” the upcoming 30th annual Minnetrista Juried Ar Show & Sale and Betty’s Cabin will continue to observe its normal operating hours.
Information: 765-282-4848.
Cross Roads closes for two weeks
ANDERSON — Following the recommendations of the bishop and church leaders regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Cross Roads United Methodist Church will be closed for two weeks effective immediately.
Pastor Rick Jones sermon will be available on YouTube: CRUMC Anderson.
The church office will remain open throughout the two-week period.
New Horizons cancels all services
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., has suspended all church activities through Easter, Pastor Brad Hensley announced.
The Learning Tree Childcare Ministry remains open.
Information: 765-644-0949.
