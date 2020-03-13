Saturday Lenten breakfast canceled
ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at St. Ambrose RCC, 2801 Lincoln St., has been canceled.
Spring Break Camp canceled
ANDERSON — The Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp scheduled for March 16-27 at the Geater Center is being canceled.
Paramount postpones events
ANDERSON – This weekend’s activities at the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom have been postponed due to any health concerns of guests and staff, a spokesperson said in a release Thursday.
The Ladies Night Out with “Footloose” movie that was scheduled Friday and the Spring Into Summer Craft Show on Saturday will be rescheduled. No other events have been postponed at this time.
The box office will remain open during normal business hours.
Meal is fundraiser for Alex Main Street ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Main Street Church of God will host a chicken and noodle dinner and raffle on Monday.
The event will take place all day at The Curve, 114 S. Park Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $10.
This fundraiser will help Alexandria’s Main Street group work on getting nonprofit status and work on events and projects geared toward downtown revitalization.
Vintage Road Candles has tickets available during shop hours (Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), cash only, or contact Ashley Olibas, 765-748-2550 or Autumn Carroll at 765-215-9422.
Spring gardening workshop Saturday
ANDERSON — A Spring Gardening Workshop will be hosted by the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Cardinal Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
There will be door prizes, seeds and gardening information.
It will be an open format — attend sessions at your convenience. There will be six different 30-minute sessions.
Church youth plan baked potato bar
ANDERSON — A baked potato bar luncheon will be held at noon Sunday at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
The menu will include: baked potato, salad, dessert and drink. Toppings will include chili, cheese, onions, and sour cream.
Cost is $7 for adults 12 and over; $4 for children, 5-11; and children 4 and under may eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
This is a fundraiser for the youth to help them earn money for church camp.
Class of ’56 to meet on Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Class of Anderson High School of 1956 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
All members and guests are invited to attend.
Class of 1952 lunch on March 19
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are invited to attend.
