Mounds’ Friends to meet on Thursday
ANDERSON — Friends of the Mounds monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mounds State Park’s Nature Center.
Local residents are invited to come to the monthly meeting to find out about what is going on in the state park in the upcoming months.
Cemetery to begin spring cleanup
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery has announced details for spring cleanup.
All holiday decorations, grave blankets, faded fall, spring and summer arrangements, ragged saddles and any personal items must be removed by March 15 for a complete cleanup.
All remaining items will be removed by cemetery crew as weather permits. Cemetery will not be responsible for decorations left when clean up begins. Reminder: No glass containers or tin cans allowed, one shepherd’s hook per monument.
Easter decorations will be allowed beginning April 5.
Shrine Club serving fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish (cod) dinner for the public on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under, eat for $5.
Free tacos for first responders
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing invites local first responders to a free Taco Tuesday themed carryout lunch prepared by its professional chef and her culinary team on March 17.
First responders can come and go between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
A Sugar Fork representative said it’s their way of thanking first responders for all that they do.
This is limited to the first 30 to stop by.
Information: 765-730-2334.
Lenten Breakfast series continues
ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues with the third breakfast and Lenten message of this season at St. Ambrose RCC, 2801 Lincoln St., Anderson, at 8 a.m.
Breakfast will be followed by the music of The United in Christ Church and a message from Pastor Louis Jackson Jr.
All men, young and old, are invited to attend. There is no charge; however, freewill donations will go to the host church and committee. The entire program lasts approximately 90 minutes.
Information: hamaki@comcast.net.
Bonus food tailgate on Saturday
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will have a bonus tailgate to provide food for families in need from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Distribution will be while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle. Participants are asked to not line up before 11 a.m. for traffic control purposes.
Information: karrowood@curehunger.org, 800-866-0882, or curehunger.org.
