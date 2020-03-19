Anderson, Lapel libraries are closed
ANDERSON — Anderson Public Library and the Lapel Branch Library are closed until further notice.
Contact can be made via Facebook, email, or phone with questions.
North Madison Libraries are closed
ELWOOD — In the interest of public health, the North Madison County Public Libraries (Elwood, Summitville, and Frankton) will be closed until April 16.
Overdue fines will not be charged during this closure.
Chamber suspends March events
ANDERSON — Due to the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the directives from the Governor’s Office, the Madison County Chamber will be suspending all regularly scheduled events including Power Up, Wake Up and Third House Legislative Reviews through the end of March.
The Chamber office will remain open during this time; however, the majority of staff will be working remotely, with a limited number of team members in the office.
Portraits with Bunnies postponed
ANDERSON — Star Photos’ 10th annual Spring Portraits with Bunnies has been postponed. Star Photo is currently open for business on a limited basis; however, the photo studio is shut down at this time.
Photo creations or reprints can be made at mystarphoto.com. Curbside delivery can be requested to minimize contact.
Information: 765-644-2801.
Lenten Fish Fry carryout only
ANDERSON — The Lenten Fish Fry on Friday at the Knights of Columbus Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will be carryout only.
Price is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and older.
Grilled salmon will be available for $15 while they last.
For carryouts or more information: 765-274-5311.
April’s Abundance Meal is canceled
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville is canceling its April 8 monthly Abundance Meal.
The May 13 meal will be addressed in the future, a representative said.
Markleville Alumni Banquet canceled
MARKLEVILLE — The Markleville Alumni Annual Banquet scheduled for May 2 is being canceled this year due to the uncertainties and unknowns of the coronavirus.
Organizers ask that alumni contact their classmates and family members who are alumni to inform them of the change.
