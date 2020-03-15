Tasting Tour is Wednesday
ALEXANDRIA — Experience a taste of the world at the annual International Tasting Tour on Wednesday, March 18, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Farm Bureau Building in Alexandria.
The Madison County Extension Homemakers will feature foods and educational highlights from a variety of countries including: Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Switzerland and the United States.
This is a come-and-go event that is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
Beverages will be available for a nominal fee. A booklet of international recipes will be provided. Groups are encouraged to attend.
Eagles Auxiliary planning bazaar
ANDERSON — The Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., will host a bazaar on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tables are $10.
Questions: 765-644-9633 after 3 p.m. or Jack Brown, 765-609-1633.
AHS Class of '69 to have lunch
ANDERSON — All members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969, spouses, and friends are invited to eat lunch at Arts on Broadway on Friday, March 20, at 1 p.m.
Alex hosts Easter party
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Easter Party and Egg Hunt at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9) will take place on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The egg hunt will be for children preschool through fifth grade. Five thousand eggs will be filled with candy, stickers and prizes. Bring a basket or bag to fill.
There will be emergency workers, police displays and information from community organizations.
The event is sponsored by the Alexandria First Baptist Church and Alexandria Church of the Nazarene.
Fish on menu at 40&8
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, will host its monthly fish dinner on Friday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include Alaskan pollock, green beans, potatoes, and coleslaw. Carryout meals will be available.
Easter egg hunt planned at AU
ANDERSON — Local business Jackrabbit Coffee will sponsor a community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Anderson University social club Leona and Park Place Church of God.
The event will be for children ages 12 and under on Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. on the AU campus (weather alternative at Park Place Church of God).
Researching female ancestors class at the library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host Sarah Pfundstein, a genealogy librarian at the Indiana State Library, on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cardinal Room.
Pfundstein will discuss effective research methods and specific governmental and personal records to use when researching female ancestors. Registration is required for the free event.
Information: Visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2442.
Cross Roads plans dinner
ANDERSON — An all-you-can-eat chicken-and-noodle dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Carryout will be available. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert and drink.
Tickets are $8 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-11; and children 4 and under eat free with a paying adult.
Information: 765-642-8061 or 765-642-3423.
