Hospital offers free cancer screenings
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Cancer Care center, 1340 N. Madison Ave.
Jennifer Phan, MD, and Kia Jones, MD will perform the screenings. Head and neck cancers are diagnosed in more than 40,000 Americans each year.
Call 800-777-7775 or visit ecommunity.com/events to schedule an appointment. There are a limited number of openings.
Legion to host frog legs meal
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will serve broasted frog legs and two sides Friday, March 6, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
The meal is open to the public and the venue is non-smoking.
