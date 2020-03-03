Lions official visits Anderson club
ANDERSON — Lions Club District Governor Dan Wilcox will be the featured guest at the Anderson Lions Club at noon Thursday in the Fellowship Hall at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Guests who would like to learn about the Anderson Lions Club are invited to attend.
The Anderson Lions meet on the first and third Thursday each month.
Isabel Society to auction purses
ANDERSON — Isabel Society will host its second purse auction titled, “It’s in the Bag,” at Davis Park on Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and may be purchased from Isabel Board members, at Harter House or at the door.
More than 35 designer purses will be available for purchase.
Jim Bittner will be the host and auctioneer.
Many purses will include themed content like gardening, crafting, coffee lovers, chocolate lovers, exercise, sports (Pacers) and more.
Light refreshments will be served.
Information: 765-649-7600.
St. Patrick’s Day party planned
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563, located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 11 a.m.
Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children, 12 and under.
There will be green beer, all-you-can-eat Irish stew and black bread while it lasts. Carryouts will be available.
Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m.
Information: 765-274-5311.
‘Bowl-A-Roma’ at Championship
ANDERSON — New Hope United Methodist Women will host a “Bowl-A-Roma” on Saturday, March 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Who will be named the best bowler in Anderson? Cost is $15 per person for bowling, shoes and ball. There will be door prizes.
Contact: Janet Pettiford at 765-622-0821; Betty Williams, 765-642-2192; or Debra Poole, at 765-744-7311.
Bluegrass night at Sugar Fork
ANDERSON — On Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. the community is invited out to Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., for an evening of the back porch bluegrass from area favorite The Rock Bottom Boys.
This event is free and gourmet refreshments are served and prizes given away.
RSVPs are appreciated to 765-233-9360.
