Seminar to aid planning long-term care
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., invites people ages 45-70 years old for a free long-term care planning educational seminar on March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This is an adults-only event and gourmet refreshments will be served.
Generational planning, estate planning, asset protection and long-term care are topics that will be covered by long-term care specialist Steve Stevens and his West Pointe Financial team.
RSVP to 765-233-9360 as space is limited.
Minnetrista art show opens March 21
MUNCIE — Friends, families, and Minnetrista members are invited to experience the inspiring artwork of professional and avocational artists at the 30th Annual Minnetrista Juried Art Show & Sale, opening on Saturday, March 21.
In years past, this annual show has featured an array of artistic mediums, including painting, printmaking, digital media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, and even textiles.
Iditarod race participant is speaker
ANDERSON — Karen Land, three-time participant in the 1,049-mile Iditarod Sled Dog Race across Alaska, will be guest speaker from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Land will share stories of her experiences running the Iditarod and show attendees the actual sled, clothing, and equipment that she used during the race.
Attendees will be able to interact with a live sled dog. The public is invited to attend this free event for all ages.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
