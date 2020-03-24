Carryout meals at Lenten fish fries
ANDERSON — The Lenten fish fries will continue on Fridays, March 27, April 3 and 10 at the Knights of Columbus at Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., as carryout only.
Price will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; $15 for grilled salmon while they last.
For carryouts or more information: 765-274-5311.
Second Harvest tailgate on Friday
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at a tailgate distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the former Kmart parking lot at 2811 Nichol Ave.
The distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle. Do not line up before 11 a.m. to help with traffic control.
At this time, Second Harvest is requesting families only go through the line once, to ensure everyone has access to food.
Information: karrowood@curehunger.org, 800-866-0882, or www.curehunger.org.
Miller Huggins stops walk-in sales
ANDERSON — Miller Huggins has closed its walk-in/retail service at this time due to the coronavirus restrictions.
The store is still operational for its business customers. Any business that has an account may call, email or fax an order to the store, or place an order online. The Service Department is also available to keep Canon copiers and office equipment up and running.
They will deliver free of charge within the local trading area.
More information: 765-644-4404.
Area church plans April blood drive
FRANKTON — There will be an emergency blood drive in response to the blood shortage being experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The drive will be held at Frankton First United Methodist Church’s The Factory, 200 S. Eighth St.
