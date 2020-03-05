Grand ballroom to host performances
ANDERSON — The Renaissance Room, the grand ballroom at the historic Eagles Lodge downtown, will host Katie Jo Robinson, Indian Old School, Joshua Powell, Sonora, Doktra, The Sick Boy Method, D.R.L.N. and The States on Saturday.
The ballroom has not been in use for approximately 20 years and is in the historic Eagles Aerie 174 building, 1315 Meridian St.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. The event is for those 18 and over.
Tickets are $10 at the door or pre-purchase at Renaissanceonmeridian.eventbrite.com.
Beverages, food and beer will be available for purchase.
Fur & Feathers set for Saturday
ANDERSON — On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Fur & Feathers Convention will be held at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
The event is open to the public. Admission is $5 per person.
Lunch will be served as well as there will be drinks and snacks.
Buffet breakfast this weekend
PENDLETON — The Son of the AMVETS will host a buffet breakfast at the AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway, on Saturday, March 7, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The buffet includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (or eggs to order), coffee, milk or juice.
Cost is $8 per person.
The building is a smoking venue. Only those 18 and over may attend.
Student exhibition open at AU
ANDERSON — The 21st Student Exhibition, presented by The Art Association of Madison County Inc., is open for public viewing through March 12, at the University Plaza, near Anderson University campus. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m.
Entries are available for voting for the most popular in the show.
Information: Theresa Lucas, 765-683-1053.
Senior Dance hours changed this week
ANDERSON — The American Legion Seniors Dance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Legion at 4118 Columbus Ave.
DJ Buddy Patterson will be playing ’50s and ’60s music.
‘Spring Fling Sale’ set for March 14
ANDERSON — A “Spring Fling Sale” will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
There will be lots of gifts for spring, Mother’s Day, and Easter. Homemade pies will be available.
Comedy Night set for March 14
MARKLEVILLE — Comedy Night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Tickets are $10 per person.
