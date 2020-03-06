Student art show ongoing at AU
ANDERSON — The Student Juried Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Art Association of Madison County Inc., continues for the next two weeks at 2015 University Blvd. east of the Anderson University campus.
More than 500 admirers of art attended the opening ceremony on Sunday to view the 366 items of art submitted by 228 area high school students.
Hours are Monday through Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.
AHS Class of 1947 to meet March 12
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will host its monthly luncheon Thursday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are invited.
Monthly meal in Alex to raise funds
ALEXANDRIA — Church Street Commons will host its monthly chicken noodle fundraiser luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Cost is $7, or $6 for orders of 20 or more. Deliveries can be arranged by calling 765-623-5380.
The menu includes homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and homemade brownies and cookies.
Proceeds benefit Church Street Commons, Heaven’s Warehouse and The Commons Theatre and youth programs.
