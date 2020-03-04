Dr. Karri York concert canceled
ANDERSON — Dr. Karri York’s concert “A Portrait of Faces” set for Thursday in the York Performance Hall at Anderson University has been canceled due to illness.
The next event will take place on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at Park Place Church of God on the Anderson University campus for the Chorale Home Concert.
Dietitian to speak to Alzheimer’s group
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting will take place on Thursday, March 12, at the Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Speaker will be Dallas Parson, dietitian at Community Hospital, Anderson. Parson will discuss the Mediterranean diet made easy for anyone wishing to eat healthier. The Mediterranean diet could help “healthy aging,” some studies suggest.
Speaker and respite care are only available at the 2 p.m. session. Call in advance 765-203-2674 for respite care.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is invited to attend.
Information: Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
Blackberry Smoke to stop in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Blackberry Smoke will kick off its extensive “Spirit Of The South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll” this summer with special guests The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Jaimoe.
A stop will include The Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, July 18.
Tickets for the shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
Keystone Woods hosts bingo event
ANDERSON — Community Bingo will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Lenten fish fry every Friday
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563 in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have its annual Lenten fish fry every Friday through Good Friday, April 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under. Carryout dinners will be available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Killbuck Photo Guild to meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Killbuck Photo Guild will have its monthly meeting at the Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Visitors interested in photography and wishing to learn about the Guild are welcome to attend.
Legion to serve Sunday breakfast
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will host a breakfast on Sunday, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The menu includes fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, eggs to order, pancakes, French toast, coffee and juice.
Price is $7 for all you can eat.
