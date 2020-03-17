Class of 1949 plans to meet
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘49 will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Family members or friends are welcome.
Middletown Legion plans meal
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, SAL is serving mountain oysters on Saturday, starting 11 a.m. until sold out.
Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St. The public is welcome; the Legion is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Women’s League meets March 25
ANDERSON — Women’s League will meet on Wednesday, March 25, at the Anderson Museum of Art. Refreshments will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The program is “Yayoi Kusana” by Joyce Minnick.
Women’s League is open to all women, and new members are welcome. The museum is located at 32 W. 10th St.
