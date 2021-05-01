Legion offers Cinco de Mayo meal
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo, the Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will serve tacos (3 for $5) or nachos with the works ($7), beginning at 5:30 p.m. (while they last).
Dessert will be pineapple upside cake for $3.
Carry-out is available by calling 765-606-6026 or 765-754-3311. Open to the public.
Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Free admission at art museum
ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art will offer free admission to the public May 2-8 in celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week.
AMOA will also be participating in downtown Anderson’s First Friday celebration May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in the museum for the final days of its 40th annual IN-Focus photography exhibition, which will close May 9.
There will be an award ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday naming this year’s People's Choice and Smile Award winners.
Guests are encouraged to cast their vote for each award through noon May 7.
More than 150 pieces in seven different categories were accepted for this year’s IN Focus show.
Categories include animal/wildlife, architecture, digital manipulation, nature/scenic, open, people and photojournalism.
1946 AHS class reunion June 6
ANDERSON — The 1946 graduating class of Anderson High School will celebrate 75 years of “fame and fortune” with a reunion Sunday, June 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The no-charge event will be held at the 1925 PubHouse at 1905 Northshore Extension, Anderson, IN 46011.
Friends and graduates of AHS Classes of 1946, 1945 and 1947 are invited. Order from the menu and bring a favorite story or name of a teacher or administrator of the era to share with other grads at your table.
