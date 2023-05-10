United Way diaper drive is now through June 2
ANDERSON — United Way’s Community Diaper Drive is taking place now through June 2. Diapers and wipes collected will be distributed to local baby pantries.
Donations can be dropped off at county locations including Heart of Indiana United Way, First Merchant Bank, Cultured Urban Winery, Old National Bank, Star Financial Bank, the Elwood library, Open Door Health Services and The Herald Bulletin.
You can also purchase diapers via an Amazon Wishlist at www.heartofindiana.org/amazondiapers.
Spring Art Show winners announced
PENDLETON — Winners of the Spring Art Show were announced May 5 at the First Friday Event at Gallery 119. David Franklin was the judge for the event. Winners received $70 for first place, $40 for second, $30 for third and $20 for People’s Choice.
The Spring Art Show will be on display through May 31 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., during regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winners: first place, Vernon Bedel, “Rapids Repose” — graphite; second place, Greg Gearlds, “Ed and Linda Pose for a Photo” — acrylic; third place, Vernon Bedel, “Animals On The River” Prisma color markers; Merit Award, Carla Corbin, “Two Happy Pigs-in Mud, of Course” — pastel, Joan Valente, “Mad About Blue” — oil; honorable mention, Leslie Newton, “Day of The Dead” — oil, Jeannette Pomery Passi, “Meet Me Halfway” — oil; and People’s Choice, Joan Valente, “Fond of Walking” — oil.
Tickets on sale Friday for Ringo Starr concert
INDIANAPOLIS — Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will appear in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.
This year’s band lineup features Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Red Haven Award luncheon set for May 16
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will hold its 55th annual Red Haven Memorial Award luncheon Tuesday. May 16, at 11:15 a.m. at The Edge Restaurant.
The Red Haven Award honors eight outstanding high school seniors from eight county schools who have excelled in athletics, academics and community service.
Guest speaker is Dr. Emi Bays, pediatrician with Community Health Network. Bays was the 2002 recipient of the Red Haven Memorial Award.
The luncheon event is $25 per person. Reservations may be made by calling Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or emailing ticket requests to bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Civil War Roundtable plans May 15 meeting
ANDERSON — The May meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
David Fraley will be speaking on the Battle of Franklin, Tennessee. The scale of the Confederate charge at Franklin rivaled that of Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg. The action resulted in a disastrous defeat for the South and failed to prevent the Union army from advancing to Nashville.
David Fraley was formerly the interim executive director and curator of Carter House museum, which is on the battlefield in Franklin. Fraley also worked four years at the Lotz House Civil War Museum in Franklin. He has been featured on the History Channel’s “Civil War Combat Series: The Battle of Franklin”. The meeting is free and open to the public.
CWF to host Spring Salad Luncheon
MIDDLETOWN — Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church in Middletown will be having a Spring Salad Luncheon on Thursday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The lunch will include the church’s chicken casserole plus a variety of homemade salads to choose from and a drink that will be available to dine in for $9.
Carry-out will also be available for $7; it won’t include a drink.
If you are interested in a carry-out, call 765-354-2171 or stop by the office 9 a.m. to noon weekdays in advance at 146 N. Sixth St.
Additional items for sale are Sechler’s Pickles and dish cloths.
