Road closed for milling and paving
ANDERSON — Virgil Cook Boulevard from 38th Street to Dan Patch Circle will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, as D.C. Paving, does milling then paving, thereafter weather permitting.
Golf Classic set for July 14
ANDERSON — Teams, sponsors, and volunteers are sought for the 16th Annual Madison County Chamber/United Way Golf Classic on Friday, July 14, at Anderson Country Club.
The county’s largest golf event features morning and afternoon flights for team play. Prizes will be awarded in individual contests and to the top three teams.
Proceeds will benefit both organizations and fund local programs supported by Heart of Indiana United Way and the Madison County Chamber.
For team and sponsor information call 765-608-3064 or visit www.heartofindiana.org/golfclassic.
To volunteer, sign up at www.heartofindiana.org/golfvolunteer.
Frankton Legion to host fry
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will host a fish/chicken fry on Saturday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Come support Karen Carman Givens in her efforts to be the post’s Sweetheart Queen. All money raised will support veterans.
Small fish fry meal is $10. It comes with two pieces of fish, choice of two sides, hush puppy and cheddar bay biscuit. Big Catch meal is $15, two pieces of fish, three sides, hush puppy, cheddar bay biscuit and peach cobbler. Other desserts will be available for purchase at $3 each.
Open to the public. Carry-outs are welcome.
2 food distribution events next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will hold the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, May 19, 10 a.m. at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Youth Program fundraiser May 13
ANDERSON — The Summer Youth Program Fundraiser featuring the Jackson Southernaires of Jackson, Mississippi, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., Anderson.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the concert gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Information: 317-500-3273 or 765-621-0575.
All proceeds will go to the Zion Family Life Community Center Summer Youth Program.
Anthem Edition concert May 20
MATTHEWS — Epworth Church, 105 W. Eighth St., will host the Anthem Edition (formerly The Old Paths) with special guest The Shirah Brothers in concert on Saturday, May 20.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/anthem or call/text 765-667-0842.
CASA to honor volunteers
ANDERSON — Celebrate CASA Champions for Children as they honor Madison County Volunteer of the Year Honorees and Judge Jack L. Brinkman Child Advocate Award winners: Special Olympics of Madison County and Ruthie Smith with Community Hospital on Tuesday, May 23, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Hors d’oeuvres will be at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction.
Tickets are $50 a person and reservation deadline is May 15. Pay online via Paypal; send payment to paypal.me/ECICASA. Include meal and/or seatng accommodations in payment notes.
