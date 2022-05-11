Seventh annual bike blessing set
ANDERSON — Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St., will host its seventh annual bike blessing on Saturday, May 14.
At 10 a.m. registration/continental breakfast will take place. The Rev. Antwaun J. Johnson, pastor, will be performing the blessing at 11:15 a.m.
Kickstands up at noon. The ride is in memory of George “Road Dog” Lark, G-Harvey “Da Barber” Davis, members of Brothers of The Wheel M.C. and David Michael “Devil Dog” Bryant, member of Rough Ryders MC and P.H.A.T. Boyz S.C.
Contact Sharon (a/k/a Brown Sugar) Hudson at 765-278-5343 for more information.
Mail carriers to resume food drive
ANDERSON — The city mail carriers will have their annual food drive this Saturday, May, 14.
Due to COVID they have not had the food drive for the past two years.
The carriers would love to bring awareness to low supplies at local food banks. The food drive is convenient . . . just put non-perishable items by your mail box and carriers will pick them up.
All proceeds go to local food banks.
Red Hats to meet at The Tin Plate
ELWOOD — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will meet next Saturday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m. at The Tin Plate, 2233 South J St., Elwood. After lunch and a short meeting, the group will travel to Simply Goodness Soaps on St Rd 1550 North in Elwood.
Members will view the goats, watch the making of soaps and shop.
Psi Phi to host purse auction
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority in Markleville will host its annual purse auction at the North Christian Church, 32 State St., Markleville, on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will help support Indy Honor Flight and local military veteran organizations. Auctioneer, Tim Looper, will be auctioning new and gently-used purses filled with all sorts of surprises.
Purses can be previewed at 6 p.m. (no touching!), with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m.
Taco salad, bingo at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 459, 116 N. Washington St., will host a taco salad dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
Cost is $8 and various desserts will be available for $3.
Open to the public. Carry-outs welcome.
Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Chicken fry set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson, will host a chicken fry on Saturday, May 14, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Carry-outs will be available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
