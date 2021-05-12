1946 AHS class reunion June 6
ANDERSON — The 1946 graduating class of Anderson High School will celebrate 75 years of “fame and fortune” with a reunion Sunday, June 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The no-charge event will be held at the 1925 PubHouse at 1905 Northshore Extension, Anderson.
Friends and graduates of AHS classes of 1946, 1945 and 1947 are invited. Order from the menu and bring a favorite story or name of a teacher or administrator of the era to share with other grads at your table.
Lasagna dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — A lasagna dinner will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St. It is open to the public.
The meal includes a salad and garlic bread for $8. Dessert chocolate lasagna or tiramisu (an Italian cake) will be available for $3.
Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m.
‘Caring for the Land’ at Mounds
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mound State Park will meet Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker is Kelley Phillips of the Red-Tail Conservancy. The topic is “Caring for the Land, Connecting With Nature.”
The public is invited.
Pops concert at Davis Park
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School’s music department will present The Pops! Live at Davis Park on Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair, blanket and/or a picnic dinner. If raining, it will be in the elementary gym, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
The elementary, middle and high school bands and the secondary choir will be performing.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
Information: 765-644-7774.
AMOA offers story walk challenge
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art invites local families to take part in its upcoming story walk challenge and exhibition inspired by Laurie Lunsford’s children’s book, “A Brush With Nature.”
Families can pick up story walk maps at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., or at one of the participating business locations.
Each family is challenged to visit at least six businesses to find a hidden paintbrush and story card found on the map. Complete the challenge and receive a free copy of the book.
Vaccine clinic at Knightstown
KNIGHTSTOWN — The Henry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) on Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Charles A. Beard gymnasium at Knightstown High School, 8139 U.S. 40 Scenic.
Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome.
There will be also be a school shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location. Call for appointment, 765-521-7059, option 3, or contact your school nurse.
You do not have to be a Henry County resident to receive any of the vaccinations.
Chicken fry in Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — Knights of Columbus 563 in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a chicken fry on Saturday, May 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
Carryout meals are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Summer concerts at Noblesville parks
NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2021 Concert at the Commons schedule.
The free concerts will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights starting in June at First Merchants Pavilion at Federal Hill Commons.
Attendees of all ages are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert in the park. This year’s lineup includes:
• June 12 – The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)
• June 26 – Separate Ways (Journey Tribute)
• July 10 – Motor City Revue (Motown Tribute)
• July 31 – The Purple Madness (Prince Tribute)
• Aug. 14 – Trippin Billies (Dave Matthews Band Tribute)
• Aug. 28 – 16 Candles (1980s music)
• Sept. 11 – The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute)
• Sept. 18 – Aeromyth (Aerosmith Tribute)
